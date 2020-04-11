Stretford Paddock
United make striker shortlist ahead of deciding Ighalo future

Alex Turk

Manchester United are certainly looking to bolster the striker position this summer, but question marks remain over how exactly they'll do so.

Odion Ighalo has impressed so far during his loan from Shanghai Shenhua, scoring four goals in three starts before the impromptu break due to the coronavirus outbreak.

United continue to be linked with external names though and with Ighalo also having a lucrative offer already on the table in Shanghai, there is belief a more marquee name could be acquired to provide goals.

According to the Evening Standard, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is still undecided over his plans to sign a striker at the end of the season.

The report claims Solskjaer is monitoring Erling Haaland's situation at Borussia Dortmund but is also working through a shortlist provided by United's transfer committee.

Within that shortlist there are said to be notable names including Lyon's Moussa Dembele and RB Leipzig's Timo Werner.

United are thought to also be keeping tabs on Harry Kane as well though, amid suggestions the Tottenham Hotspur and England captain is ready to leave North London.

In a transfer window where the Reds are expected to spend big on a winger - expectedly up to £120million on Jadon Sancho - and a playmaker - potentially Jack Grealish for up to £80million - Ighalo would provide a budget option.

I feel whilst Ighalo would be a welcome signing if his deal is made permanent later this year, United need a top-tier striker who can lead the line week in, week out.

Although Anthony Martial has enjoyed a positive individual campaign so far, there are still lingering doubts about whether he's the sort of striker Solskjaer envisions becoming the club's main man for goals.

It certainly seems like United are keeping their options open, which is a good thing. 

