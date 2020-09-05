Manchester United 'offered' Real Madrid defender Sergio Reguilon

Manchester United have been offered the chance to sign Real Madrid defender Sergio Reguilon in the current transfer window.

Reports linking United to the 23-year-old have picked up a bit of pace over the last week, with his future expected to be decided next week.

On Friday, Fabrizio Romano revealed that although Reguilon's Real exit isn't at an advanced stage, he's been proposed to a number of clubs.

And now more interestingly, he confirmed on Saturday that United are indeed one of the clubs that have been offered his services.

Although Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has been widely tipped to be targeting a centre-back, central midfielder and right-winger, it would seem likely that a left-back is also on the agenda.

It's highly unlikely United address all of those positions this summer, however, if talk picks up then Reguilon could be considered one of the more likely arrivals.

Jadon Sancho is, of course, still the priority transfer target ahead of the 2020/21 season but forking out such a large fee on one player will surely take its toll.

You really shouldn't be surprised to see Reguilon and Sancho as the club's two final deals of the transfer window.

Dayot Upamecano is clearly the target at centre-back but seems unattainable right now, while Thiago is arguably Liverpool-bound once the Premier League champions offload Gini Wijnaldum.

Reguilon would be an exciting addition, so let's see where this story goes.

