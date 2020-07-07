United on the hunt for Rojo replacement this summer

After being shipped off to Argentina for a loan with Estudiantes back in January, it was clear Marcos Rojo's days as a Manchester United player are coming to an end.

Speculation suggesting Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is eyeing a new centre-back in the summer was heightened following United's 5-2 win against AFC Bournemouth at the weekend.

Solskjaer was spotted telling Nathan Ake to "keep going" and that the Reds "need a left-footed centre-back" after full-time - the 25-year-old Dutchman is left-footed.

And now according to The Telegraph's Matt Law, Solskjaer wants to replace Rojo with a left-footed centre-back this summer.

The report claims Ake is indeed on the club's radar, after his widely-covered altercation with the United manager at Old Trafford on Saturday.

It's said, however, that Solskjaer is expected to prioritise the captures of a right-winger and striker before moving for another new centre-back and a defensive midfielder.

United's defence has dramatically improved during the current 16-match unbeaten run, but it's still been proven to be prone to mistakes.

Solskjaer will want to wipe them out as he looks to get the club back challenging for top honours again, and just two of his currently-preferred back four are his signings.

Luke Shaw and Victor Lindelof have by no means been bad, but there's a feeling United can upgrade and it seems like that's what could be happening this summer.

It'll be very interesting to see which names Solskjaer targets once the transfer window is underway.

