United ready to resume Haaland pursuit

Alex Turk

Erling Haaland's move to Borussia Dortmund four months ago was a serious kick in the teeth for Manchester United, who looked nailed on to bring him to Old Trafford at one point.

The 19-year-old's connections with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer from his time at Molde were thought to have seemingly put United in pole position.

However, after failing to agree terms, the Bundesliga giants snatched him for a bargain fee of £17million from Red Bull Salzburg.

With that being said though, #Haaland2020 may not be dead quite yet if recent reports are to be believed.

According to the Evening Standard's James Robson, Solskjaer holds no grudge against Haaland for choosing Dortmund and remains a firm admirer.

It's said that senior figures at United also understand his decision to opt for a move to Germany and there are no hard feelings between the two parties.

As a result, the report claims United are ready to resume their pursuit of Haaland if Dortmund are willing to cash in on him early.

The club has supposedly been alerted by Real Madrid's growing interest in Dortmund's £17m January signing, and consider him very attainable due to a buy-out clause in his contract.

With his agent, Mino Raiola regularly moving his clients on from clubs quickly, United are preparing to rival Real in the race to sign Haaland.

One thing is for certain, Solskjaer certainly wants to capture a striker in the upcoming transfer window and current signs point towards his Norwegian compatriot remaining target no. 1.

