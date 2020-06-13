United 'ready to invest' heavily on squad rebuild

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has made a very positive start to life as Manchester United manager in terms of recruitment.

He's spent almost £200million across two transfer windows so far, acquiring the services of Dan James, Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Harry Maguire, Bruno Fernandes and Odion Ighalo.

Head of Football at Bild, Christian Falk has suggested that there is still a hefty £270million put to one side by United to help fund improvements to the squad.

Speaking to utdreport, Falk revealed that United are 'ready to invest' heavily in the near future as Solskjaer continues his rebuild:

"I have heard from my sources that United’s management is ready to invest €300million to build a new team. This is also a sign to players like Sancho that a big team is ready to be built up at United – there is a huge incentive. The €300m can also be spent during this summer – if the needed players are on the market, and if they can sell some players."

£270m is a lot of money, especially after splashing £200m already, but that could be what it takes to build a team capable of challenging with the best once again.

Jadon Sancho is undoubtedly the club's priority target and realistically, the 20-year-old winger could cost United up to half of that budget.

It's good to hear a reputable source claiming the club are prepared to back Solskjaer though, amidst a positive start at the helm.

