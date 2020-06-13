Stretford Paddock
Top Stories
Match Day
Transfers
Academy

United 'ready to invest' heavily on squad rebuild

Alex Turk

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has made a very positive start to life as Manchester United manager in terms of recruitment.

He's spent almost £200million across two transfer windows so far, acquiring the services of Dan James, Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Harry Maguire, Bruno Fernandes and Odion Ighalo.

Head of Football at Bild, Christian Falk has suggested that there is still a hefty £270million put to one side by United to help fund improvements to the squad.

Speaking to utdreport, Falk revealed that United are 'ready to invest' heavily in the near future as Solskjaer continues his rebuild:

"I have heard from my sources that United’s management is ready to invest €300million to build a new team. This is also a sign to players like Sancho that a big team is ready to be built up at United – there is a huge incentive. The €300m can also be spent during this summer – if the needed players are on the market, and if they can sell some players."

£270m is a lot of money, especially after splashing £200m already, but that could be what it takes to build a team capable of challenging with the best once again.

Jadon Sancho is undoubtedly the club's priority target and realistically, the 20-year-old winger could cost United up to half of that budget.

It's good to hear a reputable source claiming the club are prepared to back Solskjaer though, amidst a positive start at the helm.

Be sure to check out the latest episode of Late Night Live with Joe Smith on Stretford Paddock, following United's friendlies against West Bromwich Albion:

Comments

Transfers

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Bellingham opts to join Dortmund this summer

Jude Bellingham has reportedly opted to join Borussia Dortmund over Manchester United this summer.

Alex Turk

United lead the way for homegrown talent in Europe

A new report has shown that Manchester United are leading the way for homegrown talent amongst Europe's elite.

Alex Turk

Alli to miss United clash through suspension

Tottenham Hotspur will be missing Dele Alli against Manchester United next Friday, after he received a one-match ban for social media activity.

Alex Turk

Dortmund 'accept' imminent Sancho departure

Borussia Dortmund have reportedly accepted that it's only a matter of time before Manchester United target Jadon Sancho leaves.

Alex Turk

The overseas loan: Should United's prospects take the plunge?

Ronaldo Brown discusses whether it's time for Manchester United's youth prospects to follow in the footsteps of many and develop their game abroad.

Ronaldo Brown

Several United players amongst most valuable in the world

Several Manchester United players have been named amongst the top 100 in the Biannual CIES Football Observatory transfer value list.

Alex Turk

Herrera reiterates why he left United for free

Ander Herrera has once again explained why he left Manchester United for Paris Saint-Germain on a free transfer last summer.

Alex Turk

United duo set to sign contract extensions

Brandon Williams and Dean Henderson are reportedly in line to sign new contract extensions at Manchester United.

Alex Turk

Van de Beek's agent confirms United have clear road to sign him

Donny van de Beek's agent has confirmed Manchester United have a clear road to sign the Ajax midfielder, with Real Madrid unwilling to pay.

Alex Turk

Herrera recalls man-marking Hazard in Chelsea win

Ander Herrera has recalled his brilliant display marking Eden Hazard in Manchester United's memorable win against Chelsea back in 2017.

Alex Turk