United reignite interest in signing Havertz

If you've been binging the Bundesliga since its resumption in May, you would've almost certainly heard of Kai Havertz.

The Bayer Leverkusen star has scored five goals in four games since the season resumed, totalling his tally to 21 goal contributions so far this term.

Aged just 20, Havertz has built on the 37 goals he was directly involved in last campaign and he's quickly become one of the most sought-after talents in Europe today.

Manchester United were indeed interested in signing the German international last summer, but baulked at his £100million valuation.

And despite his stock continuing to rise over the past 12 months, Head of Football at BILD, Christian Falk has confirmed that United are once again interested in Havertz:

Falk has also confirmed that United, unsurprisingly, aren't alone in their pursuit of Havertz and are joined by a number of Europe's elite.

He's claimed that Chelsea, Liverpool, Barcelona, Real Madrid and Bayern Munich are all also 'at the table' to sign the German forward in either 2020 or 2021.

Havertz is capable of playing as the 'no. 10' behind the striker as well as on either flank, which could contribute to making him the ideal playmaker target.

Of course, at this point it seems like Jack Grealish is the more realistic option, with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer intent on signing a player in the same mould this summer.

Be sure to keep up to date with the latest Manchester United headlines by watching Thursday's Paper Talk with Joe Smith: