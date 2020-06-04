Stretford Paddock
United reignite interest in signing Havertz

Alex Turk

If you've been binging the Bundesliga since its resumption in May, you would've almost certainly heard of Kai Havertz.

The Bayer Leverkusen star has scored five goals in four games since the season resumed, totalling his tally to 21 goal contributions so far this term.

Aged just 20, Havertz has built on the 37 goals he was directly involved in last campaign and he's quickly become one of the most sought-after talents in Europe today.

Manchester United were indeed interested in signing the German international last summer, but baulked at his £100million valuation.

And despite his stock continuing to rise over the past 12 months, Head of Football at BILD, Christian Falk has confirmed that United are once again interested in Havertz:

Falk has also confirmed that United, unsurprisingly, aren't alone in their pursuit of Havertz and are joined by a number of Europe's elite.

He's claimed that Chelsea, Liverpool, Barcelona, Real Madrid and Bayern Munich are all also 'at the table' to sign the German forward in either 2020 or 2021.

Havertz is capable of playing as the 'no. 10' behind the striker as well as on either flank, which could contribute to making him the ideal playmaker target.

Of course, at this point it seems like Jack Grealish is the more realistic option, with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer intent on signing a player in the same mould this summer.

Be sure to keep up to date with the latest Manchester United headlines by watching Thursday's Paper Talk with Joe Smith:

Date set for United's first game back after three-month break

Manchester United will return to action against Tottenham Hotspur on Friday 19 June, live on Sky Sports.

Alex Turk

Sancho No.1 Priority | Manchester United Transfer News | 03/06/20

James Robson of the Evening Standard reports that United are now focussing their efforts on signing Jadon Sancho and making him the priority signing this summer.

Mitul Mistry

Estudiantes confirm Rojo likely to make United return

Estudiantes have confirmed Marcos Rojo is likely to return to Manchester United following the expiry of his loan deal later this month.

Alex Turk

United Will Try to Sign Sterling" - The Independent | Manchester United Transfer News | 02/06/20

One of the weirdest transfer stories of the summer, Manchester United look set to pursue Raheem Sterling if Manchester City's UCL ban is upheld

Mitul Mistry

Inter in talks to keep Alexis until July 2021

Inter Milan are reportedly in talks with Manchester United to extend Alexis Sanchez's loan until the end of the 2020/21 season.

Alex Turk

Rodon and Sancho 'likelier' to join United than Grealish

According to reports, there are two players more likely to join Manchester United than Jack Grealish this summer.

Alex Turk

Frontrunners United would 'do anything' to sign Sancho

Manchester United would reportedly 'do anything' to sign priority target Jadon Sancho this summer.

Alex Turk

Fan Reaction: Greenwood humiliates Lindelof with brilliant training goal

Manchester United fans have aimed digs at Victor Lindelof after Mason Greenwood outmuscled him whilst scoring a brilliant training goal.

Alex Turk

Ighalo Stays! | Manchester United Transfer News | 01/06/20

Today we look at the incredible last minute Ighalo extension deal as well as Chris Smalling looking likely to leave Old Trafford for longer

Mitul Mistry

United confirm Ighalo loan extension

Manchester United have confirmed a deal has been agreed with Shanghai Shenhua to extend Odion Ighalo's loan at the club.

Alex Turk