Stretford Paddock
Top Stories
Academy
Match Day
Transfers

United relaxed about Gomes contract situation

Alex Turk

Angel Gomes is quickly becoming one of the most sought-after young talents in Europe ahead of the summer transfer window.

The 19-year-old midfielder's current contract worth £17,000-a-week comes to an end on June 30, where he'd become one of the hottest free agents around.

Although there seems to be serious interest in Gomes whilst negotiations continue to stall, it doesn't seem like Manchester United are fretting too much.

According to ESPN, United are relaxed over the situation and remain in talks with Gomes regarding a contract extension.

The report goes on to claim he is the subject of heavyweight interest from Barcelona, Borussia Dortmund and Chelsea this summer.

There is said to be next-to-no cause for panic at United though, despite Gomes' deal expiring next month.

The England U20 international hasn't been able to showcase his talent in the first-team as much as, say, Brandon Williams and Mason Greenwood this season.

However, it's thought that's because he has, so far, refused to commit his future at Old Trafford whilst featuring heavily for the U23s this season.

It'd be brilliant to see Gomes stay at the club and focus on his pathway to the senior set-up though.

He's the youngest player to ever represent United and the first-ever player born in the 2000s to play in the Premier League.

Even disregarding that, his ceiling could be high if he focuses on his development and the Reds would be losing a serious prospect with his seemingly-imminent exit.

Catch up on the latest Manchester United transfer news with the latest episode of Paper Talk on Stretford Paddock - watch below:

Comments

Transfers

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Bellingham leaning more towards United transfer than ever

Jude Bellingham is reportedly leaning towards a summer move to Manchester United over Borussia Dortmund.

Alex Turk

Garner loan move next season said to be 'inevitable'

James Garner completing a loan move away from Manchester United next season is reportedly 'inevitable'.

Alex Turk

'The Prem isn't ready': Many Reds hailing Shaw over recent training photo

'The Prem isn't ready': Many Manchester United fans are hailing Luke Shaw after a recent training picture emerged online today.

Alex Turk

United Secure Dembele Agreement? - The Express | Transfer Talk | Manchester United | 15/05/20

We look at a possible agreement for Lyon Striker Moussa Dembele. We also have an update on Angel Gomes.

Mitul Mistry

United eyeing Matondo as Sancho back-up

Manchester United are reportedly eyeing Rabbi Matondo as a potential back-up target for Jadon Sancho this summer.

Alex Turk

Shaw: Pogba has ingredients to be the best

Luke Shaw believes Paul Pogba has got all the ingredients to become the best midfielder in the world.

Alex Turk

Gomes 'discouraged' by United transfer targets

Angel Gomes is reportedly 'discouraged' by Manchester United targeting players of similar ages ahead of his summer exit.

Alex Turk

Is a Loan a Viable Option for Sancho? - Transfer Talk - 14/05/20

This morning as Dortmund COO Carsten Cramer speak out about a potential increased number of loans due to coronavirus, would a potential loan deal for Jadon Sancho make sense for Man United?

Mitul Mistry

'He's got eyes in the back of his head': James names United's most gifted player

Dan James has revealed who he believes is the most technically gifted player at Manchester United.

Alex Turk

Why United fans should remain positive ahead of losing Angel Gomes

With Angel Gomes reportedly nearing a move to Chelsea, Alex Turk explains why it isn't the end of the world for Manchester United.

Alex Turk