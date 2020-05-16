United relaxed about Gomes contract situation

Angel Gomes is quickly becoming one of the most sought-after young talents in Europe ahead of the summer transfer window.

The 19-year-old midfielder's current contract worth £17,000-a-week comes to an end on June 30, where he'd become one of the hottest free agents around.

Although there seems to be serious interest in Gomes whilst negotiations continue to stall, it doesn't seem like Manchester United are fretting too much.

According to ESPN, United are relaxed over the situation and remain in talks with Gomes regarding a contract extension.

The report goes on to claim he is the subject of heavyweight interest from Barcelona, Borussia Dortmund and Chelsea this summer.

There is said to be next-to-no cause for panic at United though, despite Gomes' deal expiring next month.

The England U20 international hasn't been able to showcase his talent in the first-team as much as, say, Brandon Williams and Mason Greenwood this season.

However, it's thought that's because he has, so far, refused to commit his future at Old Trafford whilst featuring heavily for the U23s this season.

It'd be brilliant to see Gomes stay at the club and focus on his pathway to the senior set-up though.

He's the youngest player to ever represent United and the first-ever player born in the 2000s to play in the Premier League.

Even disregarding that, his ceiling could be high if he focuses on his development and the Reds would be losing a serious prospect with his seemingly-imminent exit.

Catch up on the latest Manchester United transfer news with the latest episode of Paper Talk on Stretford Paddock - watch below: