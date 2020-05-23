Stretford Paddock
United 'reluctant' to spend above £70m on any player this summer

Alex Turk

Manchester United have reportedly taken a very interesting stance going into the transfer window later this year.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was initially thought to be handed a large sum of money to continue his rebuild at Old Trafford, but plans to do so may now be scrapped.

That's due to the ongoing global pandemic, but more so the economic damage it's caused football clubs, big and small, over the last couple of months.

According to the Evening Standard, it's now widely accepted that transfer fees will have to plummet this summer for some deals to be realistic.

The report interestingly claims that United are now reluctant to splash out more than £60million to £70million on a single player in the summer window.

With the Reds previously ready to make Jadon Sancho the most expensive player in the history of English football before COVID-19 struck, a move could now be in doubt.

It's pretty clear United want to sign Sancho and, well, the Borussia Dortmund winger is keen on returning to England this summer.

You'd hope that means the club will make an attempt to sign the 20-year-old ace, given he's also universally thought to be Solskjaer's priority target.

The coronavirus has impacted the football world in more ways than one though and it honestly wouldn't be surprising to see a lot of clubs take a reserved stance in the market this year.

Be sure to watch this week's Late Night Live, in which Stretford Paddock's Joe Smith addresses Manchester United's decision to sue the makers of Football Manager:

