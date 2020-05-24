Stretford Paddock
United's Sancho hopes could rest on City ban appeal

Alex Turk

Manchester United's pursuit of Jadon Sancho has stringed on for so long that the number of twists and turns have seemed endless.

A new page in the story has arisen this weekend though, and it ties in with Manchester City's upcoming hearing at the Court of Arbitration for Sport.

Sancho's former club have appealed their two-year ban from UEFA competitions and face a hearing from 8-10 June, when their fate will be confirmed.

With the Reds currently fifth in the Premier League, a Champions League return would be on the cards if City's ban isn't overturned.

Qualification would also reel in £50million, a substantial sum after Ed Woodward admitted it won't be 'business as usual' for a while due to the club's debt soaring during the coronavirus.

According to the Mirror, United's hopes of signing Sancho look set to rely on the outcome of City's appeal next month.

With Borussia Dortmund expected to demand a fee in the region of £100million for the 19-year-old winger this summer, that money could go a long way in helping United secure their priority target.

Of course, even if City are somehow allowed in the Champions League next season, a top-four finish is a very realistic target for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

Before the break, United's form had them eventually surpassing Chelsea into fourth and there'll be plenty of confidence that the current 11-match unbeaten run can continue once football resumes.

Mitul Mistry