United 'set £70m asking price' for Pogba

Manchester United have reportedly set their asking price for Paul Pogba ahead of the summer transfer window.

Pogba will technically be entering the final year of his United contract in June, however, the club has the option of extending his stay by a further year until the summer of 2023.

According to the Daily Star though, United have 'refused' to trigger the 12-month extension in his current deal and 'remain determined' to sell him at the nearest opportunity.

It is said that a £70million price tag has been slapped on Pogba ahead of the transfer window later this year, with Real Madrid and former club Juventus noted as interested parties.

The report claims Ed Woodward is relaxed over the situation regarding the club's record signing and is comfortable for doubts surrounding his future to be there.

Despite this, it has been stated that United won't nudge suitors to make a bid for Pogba, but are open to negotiating with those who show a genuine interest in his services.

It goes without saying that the nearer the Reds leave it before Pogba's contract expires, the less chance they'll recoup the £90million spent to bring him back from Juventus in 2016.

The French midfielder's appearances have been frustratingly limited this season due to injury problems, but he should be fit and ready to go once football resumes.

Many have been quick to link his absence with his desire to depart but realistically, I think Pogba wants to be playing football and isn't the character to slack things off in order to push for what he wants.

Hopefully he can sign on the dotted line and commit his future at Old Trafford, cementing his status at the club and if not that, then the fee United will receive for him.