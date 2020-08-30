Manchester United set to agree €40m deal with Ajax for Donny van de Beek

Mike Vermeij, ever-reliable for Ajax news, has confirmed Manchester United have a verbal agreement to sign Donny van de Beek for an initial €40million (£35m).

He reports the transfer fee will rise up to €45million (£40m) with add-ons and the 23-year-old will put pen to paper on a five-year deal at Old Trafford.

Fabrizio Romano has also confirmed the news, reporting that personal terms have been agreed with Van de Beek after contact with his agent on Sunday.

He adds that United are in talks with Ajax over the immediate signing of Van de Beek, with a bid worth €40m expected to be submitted tonight.

It's said that the Reds are confident of completing a deal for the Netherlands international at the start of next week, with official confirmation potentially imminent.

The Mirror's Simon Mullock has revealed Van de Beek told friends Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's determination to include him in the rebuild project at Old Trafford was pivotal in his decision to join.

He was thought to be impressed with Solskjaer's vision when describing where the club was going while he's at the helm and now looks en-route to Manchester.

There's no doubting Van de Beek fits into the profile of player Solskjaer wants in his squad and he instantly upgrades options in midfield.

He can fit in as a holding midfielder, attacking midfield or as a standard no. 8 and will surely be chomping at the bit to play alongside the likes of Paul Pogba and Bruno Fernandes.

