SI.com
Stretford Paddock
HomeMatch DayTransfersAcademyNews
Search

Manchester United set to agree €40m deal with Ajax for Donny van de Beek

Alex Turk

Mike Vermeij, ever-reliable for Ajax news, has confirmed Manchester United have a verbal agreement to sign Donny van de Beek for an initial €40million (£35m).

He reports the transfer fee will rise up to €45million (£40m) with add-ons and the 23-year-old will put pen to paper on a five-year deal at Old Trafford.

Fabrizio Romano has also confirmed the news, reporting that personal terms have been agreed with Van de Beek after contact with his agent on Sunday.

He adds that United are in talks with Ajax over the immediate signing of Van de Beek, with a bid worth €40m expected to be submitted tonight.

It's said that the Reds are confident of completing a deal for the Netherlands international at the start of next week, with official confirmation potentially imminent.

The Mirror's Simon Mullock has revealed Van de Beek told friends Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's determination to include him in the rebuild project at Old Trafford was pivotal in his decision to join.

He was thought to be impressed with Solskjaer's vision when describing where the club was going while he's at the helm and now looks en-route to Manchester.

There's no doubting Van de Beek fits into the profile of player Solskjaer wants in his squad and he instantly upgrades options in midfield.

He can fit in as a holding midfielder, attacking midfield or as a standard no. 8 and will surely be chomping at the bit to play alongside the likes of Paul Pogba and Bruno Fernandes.

Be sure to watch the latest Gazzetta United with Adam McKola over on Stretford Paddock, as a deal for Van de Beek grows closer...

Comments

Transfers

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Donny van de Beek tells team-mates he is 'joining Manchester United'

Donny van de Beek has reportedly told his Ajax team-mates he's joining Manchester United this summer.

Alex Turk

Manchester United join Liverpool in battle to sign Thiago

Manchester United have reportedly joined Liverpool in the race to sign Bayern Munich midfielder Thiago.

Alex Turk

Is Donny van de Beek's Manchester United move imminent?

Reports breaking from the Netherlands suggest Donny van de Beek could be about to sign for Manchester United.

Alex Turk

denisdog

Why Anthony Martial deserves his first Sir Matt Busby Player of the Season award

Alex Turk explains why Anthony Martial deserves to receive his first Sir Matt Busby Player of the Season award at Manchester United, following the 2019/20 campaign.

Alex Turk

denisdog

Joel Pereira to spend 20/21 season on valuable loan in the Championship

Joel Pereira has joined Huddersfield Town on loan for the 2020/21 season, his sixth temporary stint away from Manchester United.

Alex Turk

Why Nemanja Matic's international retirement serves as critical transfer reminder

Alex Turk explains why Nemanja Matic's international retirement serves as a critical transfer reminder for Manchester United.

Alex Turk

Manchester United's opening Premier League TV schedule announced ahead of new season

Manchester United's opening TV schedule has been announced by the Premier League ahead of 2020/21 season.

Alex Turk

Greek officers told Harry Maguire he 'wouldn't play again' while hitting his legs

Manchester United captain has revealed Greek officers told him he 'wouldn't play again' while assaulting his legs during his arrest.

Alex Turk

denisdog

Fabrizio Romano addresses reports linking Sandro Tonali to Manchester United

Fabrizio Romano has quickly addressed reports from Italy linking Brescia midfielder Sandro Tonali to Manchester United.

Alex Turk

denisdog

Harry Maguire reveals he feared for his life during Mykonos arrest

Manchester United captain Harry Maguire has revealed he feared for his life during his arrest on the Greek island of Mykonos, in his first public statement.

Alex Turk