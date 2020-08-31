Manchester United shift focus towards Dayot Upamecano after sealing first summer deal

After securing the £35 million signing of Donny van de Beek from Ajax, it seems like Manchester United are now eyeing their next piece of business.

Jadon Sancho has been the priority this summer, but United have been forced to pursue other targets as talks stall over Borussia Dortmund's £108 million valuation.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer personally pushed for Van de Beek's arrival to take some of the eggs out of the Sancho basket and it now looks like the club are looking elsewhere.

According to ESPN sources, Solskjaer is eyeing a move for RB Leipzig centre-back Dayot Upamecano to bolster his defensive options.

The report claims United are now prioritising a top-quality central defender to partner Harry Maguire this season and Upamecano is at the summit of the list.

It's said that there is belief a deal could be struck for the France Under-21 international before the summer transfer deadline on October 5.

Marcos Rojo, Phil Jones and Chris Smalling are all touted to be heading for the exit door, while Solskjaer still holds doubts over Victor Lindelof, Eric Bailly and Axel Tuanzebe.

Upamecano has shone for Leipzig this season, especially throughout the club's historic Champions League campaign, and recently earned a contract extension until June 2023.

The 21-year-old has an enticing release clause worth €42 million installed in his contract which becomes active next year.

However, it's likely United would have to contend with several of Europe's elite at that stage and if they can make a bit more money this summer, Leipzig could be willing to sell.

He'd seriously upgrade Solskjaer's options at the back, but whether a deal can be agreed a year early remains to be seen.

