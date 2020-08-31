SI.com
Stretford Paddock
HomeMatch DayTransfersAcademyNews
Search

Manchester United shift focus towards Dayot Upamecano after sealing first summer deal

Alex Turk

After securing the £35 million signing of Donny van de Beek from Ajax, it seems like Manchester United are now eyeing their next piece of business.

Jadon Sancho has been the priority this summer, but United have been forced to pursue other targets as talks stall over Borussia Dortmund's £108 million valuation.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer personally pushed for Van de Beek's arrival to take some of the eggs out of the Sancho basket and it now looks like the club are looking elsewhere.

According to ESPN sources, Solskjaer is eyeing a move for RB Leipzig centre-back Dayot Upamecano to bolster his defensive options.

The report claims United are now prioritising a top-quality central defender to partner Harry Maguire this season and Upamecano is at the summit of the list.

It's said that there is belief a deal could be struck for the France Under-21 international before the summer transfer deadline on October 5.

Marcos Rojo, Phil Jones and Chris Smalling are all touted to be heading for the exit door, while Solskjaer still holds doubts over Victor Lindelof, Eric Bailly and Axel Tuanzebe.

Upamecano has shone for Leipzig this season, especially throughout the club's historic Champions League campaign, and recently earned a contract extension until June 2023.

The 21-year-old has an enticing release clause worth €42 million installed in his contract which becomes active next year.

However, it's likely United would have to contend with several of Europe's elite at that stage and if they can make a bit more money this summer, Leipzig could be willing to sell.

He'd seriously upgrade Solskjaer's options at the back, but whether a deal can be agreed a year early remains to be seen.

Be sure to watch the latest 'The Debate' on Stretford Paddock, where Jay Motty, Stephen Howson and Joe Smith discuss United's greatest-ever goalkeeper...

Comments

Transfers

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer eyeing signings in three more areas after Donny van de Beek arrival

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is reportedly eyeing signings in three more areas this summer, after Donny van de Beek's arrival from Ajax.

Alex Turk

Which Pot 1 team do you want Manchester United to face in the Champions League?

Manchester United fans have voted which Pot 1 team they most want to face in next season's Champions League.

Alex Turk

Manchester United set to agree €40m deal with Ajax for Donny van de Beek

Manchester United look set to verbally agreed a deal with Ajax for Donny van de Beek, with an initial bid imminent.

Alex Turk

Donny van de Beek tells team-mates he is 'joining Manchester United'

Donny van de Beek has reportedly told his Ajax team-mates he's joining Manchester United this summer.

Alex Turk

Manchester United join Liverpool in battle to sign Thiago

Manchester United have reportedly joined Liverpool in the race to sign Bayern Munich midfielder Thiago.

Alex Turk

Is Donny van de Beek's Manchester United move imminent?

Reports breaking from the Netherlands suggest Donny van de Beek could be about to sign for Manchester United.

Alex Turk

by

denisdog

Why Anthony Martial deserves his first Sir Matt Busby Player of the Season award

Alex Turk explains why Anthony Martial deserves to receive his first Sir Matt Busby Player of the Season award at Manchester United, following the 2019/20 campaign.

Alex Turk

by

denisdog

Joel Pereira to spend 20/21 season on valuable loan in the Championship

Joel Pereira has joined Huddersfield Town on loan for the 2020/21 season, his sixth temporary stint away from Manchester United.

Alex Turk

Why Nemanja Matic's international retirement serves as critical transfer reminder

Alex Turk explains why Nemanja Matic's international retirement serves as a critical transfer reminder for Manchester United.

Alex Turk

Manchester United's opening Premier League TV schedule announced ahead of new season

Manchester United's opening TV schedule has been announced by the Premier League ahead of 2020/21 season.

Alex Turk