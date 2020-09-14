Manchester United shift focus towards completing deal for highly-rated defender

As serious doubts start to grow regarding a deal to sign Jadon Sancho, it seems like Manchester United have shifted their focus towards a new transfer target.

Sergio Reguilon seriously impressed onlookers last season while on loan at Sevilla as he was voted the La Liga's best full-back for the 2019/20 campaign.

His parent club Real Madrid currently boast an array of options at left-back, with Ferland Mendy and Marcelo seemingly ahead in Zinedine Zidane's pecking order.

With that being said, the 23-year-old is available this 'summer' and United have been credited with a serious interest in his services.

Now, a very interesting update emerged on Monday which suggests the Reds are now focused on securing a deal.

According to Fabrizio Romano, United are seriously working on signing Reguilon and talks are ongoing as we speak.

The report claims that an opening bid will be submitted imminently, however, Real Madrid want to include a buy-back clause in his contract.

However, Romano claims United won't accept that and personal terms won't be a problem as Reguilon wants to move to Old Trafford.

This story has gathered lots of pace in a short amount of time, similarly to the Donny van de Beek transfer, so fans could see movement very quickly.

The Spaniard would be an incredibly exciting addition to Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's squad, providing top-class competition for Luke Shaw as the club enters the 2020/21 season.

