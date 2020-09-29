SI.com
Stretford Paddock
HomeMatch DayTransfersAcademyNews
Search

Ismaila Sarr: Man United table enquiry over Watford winger's availability

Alex Turk

Manchester United are expected to finally table a bid for Borussia Dortmund winger Jadon Sancho this week, but whether it'll be accepted is another story altogether.

The club must have reasoning for holding off on making an official offer until the final days of the transfer window and should be prepared should the answer be no.

Plenty of names have been floating around in regards to whom could potentially be another option to Sancho.

One of those is Watford winger Ismaila Sarr, whose links with United have grown increasingly concrete over the past 24 hours.

According to The Telegraph, United have tabled an enquiry over Sarr's availability ahead of Monday's transfer deadline.

The 22-year-old has been touted to leave Watford following their relegation from the Premier League last season, with Liverpool previously linked.

Sarr only made his first appearance of the campaign against Luton Town at the weekend, and it thought to be eyeing a move away from Vicarage Road.

The report states Watford value Sarr at around £45 million; a hefty price tag for a Championship player, but a sufficient drop in the fee Dortmund are demanding for Sancho.

Should United's interest in Sancho fail to materialise once again, it's likely that the Senegalese star will be high up on the shortlist of alternatives.

The 22-year-old scored five goals and provided four assists in 28 Premier League appearances last season, but consistently showed signs of real quality.

He's not Sancho, admittedly, but would certainly pose as a significant upgrade on Solskjaer's current options.

FOLLOW @StretfordPaddck on Twitter for live news updates and watch the latest video on the Stretford Paddock YouTube channel below...

Comments

Transfers

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Diogo Dalot: Man United reject two loan offers for fringe defender

Manchester United have rejected two loan offers to sign Diogo Dalot in the current transfer window.

Alex Turk

Andreas Pereira: Man United midfielder to join Lazio on initial loan deal

Andreas Pereira is set to leave Manchester United for Lazio in an inital loan deal, with the option to buy.

Alex Turk

Revealed: 'Seven' Man United players could leave the club this week

Up to seven Manchester United players reportedly could leave the club before next Monday's transfer deadline.

Alex Turk

Jadon Sancho: Man United fans told to expect bid for Dortmund winger this week

Manchester United fans have been told to expect a bid for Borussia Dortmund winger Jadon Sancho this week.

Alex Turk

How a Man United midfielder proved his importance with visionary Brighton display

How Bruno Fernandes proved his importance to Manchester United with a visionary display against Brighton & Hove Albion

Alex Turk

Man United forward achieves impressive milestone with contribution in Brighton win

Marcus Rashford achieved an impressive milestone in Manchester United's win at Brighton & Hove Albion.

Alex Turk

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer addresses key star's slow start to the season

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has addressed Paul Pogba's slow start to the season with Manchester United.

Alex Turk

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer defends Man United defender amid heavy criticism

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has defended Manchester United right-back Aaron Wan-Bissaka amid heavy criticism over his Brighton & Hove Albion performance.

Alex Turk

David de Gea brimming with confidence in pursuit of silverware at Man United

David de Gea is full of confidence as he eyes more silverware with Manchester United this season.

Alex Turk

Predicted Premier League XI: Brighton & Hove Albion (A)

How will Manchester United line up against Brighton & Hove Albion in the Premier League on Saturday?

Alex Turk