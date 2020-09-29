Ismaila Sarr: Man United table enquiry over Watford winger's availability

Manchester United are expected to finally table a bid for Borussia Dortmund winger Jadon Sancho this week, but whether it'll be accepted is another story altogether.

The club must have reasoning for holding off on making an official offer until the final days of the transfer window and should be prepared should the answer be no.

Plenty of names have been floating around in regards to whom could potentially be another option to Sancho.

One of those is Watford winger Ismaila Sarr, whose links with United have grown increasingly concrete over the past 24 hours.

According to The Telegraph, United have tabled an enquiry over Sarr's availability ahead of Monday's transfer deadline.

The 22-year-old has been touted to leave Watford following their relegation from the Premier League last season, with Liverpool previously linked.

Sarr only made his first appearance of the campaign against Luton Town at the weekend, and it thought to be eyeing a move away from Vicarage Road.

The report states Watford value Sarr at around £45 million; a hefty price tag for a Championship player, but a sufficient drop in the fee Dortmund are demanding for Sancho.

Should United's interest in Sancho fail to materialise once again, it's likely that the Senegalese star will be high up on the shortlist of alternatives.

The 22-year-old scored five goals and provided four assists in 28 Premier League appearances last season, but consistently showed signs of real quality.

He's not Sancho, admittedly, but would certainly pose as a significant upgrade on Solskjaer's current options.

