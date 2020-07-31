Stretford Paddock
United table initial £27m offer for Gabriel Magalhaes

Alex Turk

Manchester United could be closing in on their first signing of the summer transfer window, and it's not Jadon Sancho.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has been touted to target a central defender, as well as a right-winger and central midfielder ahead of the 2020/21 season.

And now United may be nearing a deal to recruit one of the those - the former - in the form of Lille centre-back Gabriel Magalhaes.

According to La Voix Du Nord, described as hyper-reliable in regards to Lille news, United have submitted an offer worth €30million (£27million) for Gabriel.

The bid is said to include bonuses, in an attempt to wrap up what could prove to be a very shrewd bit of business by the club.

Sky Sports have followed up on that report by stating United are monitoring the 22-year-old Brazilian, but face competition from Everton, Paris Saint-Germain and Napoli.

They claim that his representatives are currently in England speaking with two clubs - presumably United and Everton - and the player should make a decision in the coming days.

Gabriel visited Everton's ahead of lockdown with a view to join on a £20million deal and in all honestly, a move to Goodison Park could be the likelier option.

La Voix Du Nord publicised a similar report surrounding Nicolas Pepe before his move to Arsenal, possibly as a negotiation tactic to complete the transfer.

However, there seems to be concrete interest in Gabriel from Old Trafford and you'd expect to see major developments next week.

by

ezekial