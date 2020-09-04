Manchester United table offer to sign Real Madrid defender Sergio Reguilon

Manchester United have been heavily linked with strengthening a number of positions in the team this summer, but little has been said about the situation at left-back.

Luke Shaw and Brandon Williams are currently Ole Gunnar Solskaer's two first-team options, but there are still fitness concerns hanging over Shaw while Williams is still inexperienced.

Solskjaer has already bolstered his squad at right-back with Aaron Wan-Bissaka and centre-back with club captain Harry Maguire.

However, it looks like he is now eyeing an upgrade on the left side of his defence in the form of one of Europe's top-performing players in the position last season.

According to Sport, United have submitted a bid in the region of €30 million (£27m) to sign Real Madrid defender Sergio Reguilon.

The report claims a decision is expected to be made on his future in the coming week following a fantastic campaign on loan at Sevilla.

It's said that the left-back is open to spending another season at the La Liga club, although Paris Saint-Germain, Juventus, Napoli and Tottenham Hotspur are all monitoring developments.

With Diogo Dalot widely tipped to leave United during the current transfer window, it wouldn't be surprising if Solskjaer saw Williams as long-term competition for Wan-Bissaka.

With that being said, the Reds will need an alternative to Shaw at left-back and Reguilon could be a perfect candidate to provide a reliable option all season long.

Be sure to catch up with the latest Tier 1 Podcast with Jay Motty and Ronaldo Brown on Stretford Paddock...