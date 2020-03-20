Stretford Paddock
United in talks for wantaway Atletico winger Lemar

Alex Turk

It's no secret Manchester United should be looking to strengthen the right side of the attack this summer, with Jadon Sancho widely touted to make a huge move from Borussia Dortmund.

However, a new name has entered the equation today, with Atletico Madrid winger Thomas Lemar emerging as a target amid suggestions he's looking for a way out of the club.

According to Julien Laurens, sources have told ESPN that United are hoping for a summer of world-class signings and have already begun meeting agents to set up potential dealings.

He adds that one name stood out - Lemar - and United have actually met his representatives for talks over the past week.

ESPN claim Lemar wants to leave Atletico due to concerns about game time and whether the football suits his qualities.

The 24-year-old Frenchman was widely linked with a move to Old Trafford following an impressive 2016/17 season with AS Monaco.

However, he opted for a move to the Spanish capital for €70million instead but has ultimately struggled to make a name for himself since joining Diego Simeone's set-up.

With the unprecedented break currently in place due to the rapidly-rising COVID-19, clubs should have time to negotiate transfers early and starting putting things into place.

That's what you'd do if you were wise anyway, and United have improved greatly in that aspect in recent times. The bar was initially low, mind.

It'll be interesting to see how transfers pan out this year, with all things considered, but this could be a story to keep an eye on.

