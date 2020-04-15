Stretford Paddock
United 'in the picture' to sign Van de Beek

Alex Turk

Donny van de Beek, one of the stars of Ajax's eye-catching 2018/19 team, has been destined to make a big career jump since the end of that campaign.

One year on, it seems like he'll finally make a marquee move in the 2020 summer transfer window and Manchester United's name has cropped up on a few occasions in relation.

According to Dutch outlet vi, Real Madrid are eyeing a move for Van de Beek, who wants to move to a team which suits him an where he'll be most successful.

The interesting thing to note from this report is United are 'also in the picture' to sign the 22-year-old midfielder this summer.

United have previously been linked with Van de Beek; he suits the playmaker-shaped void Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is looking to fill in the upcoming transfer window.

The Reds may be 'in the picture' when it comes to interest in acquiring his services, but it's widely recognised that Jack Grealish and James Maddison seem to be preferred targets.

Both English midfielders have been heavily linked with moves to Old Trafford by a range of sources and it'd be a surprise not to see one or the other join in the summer.

It's important to note the report suggesting he'll go where he's more likely to taste success.

Whilst there's plenty of potential in Solskjaer's set-up, he's much more likely to taste immediate triumph at the Bernabeu and with that being said, it seems like the much more realistic destination for him.

