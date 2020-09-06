Manchester United to decide on Sergio Reguilon move 'soon'

Manchester United are expected to make a decision on whether to sign Real Madrid defender Sergio Reguilon 'soon'.

Speculation linking United with a move for the 23-year-old left-back has picked up this week, after the club were 'offered' the chance to acquire his services.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is also wanting to strengthen his options at centre-back, central midfield and right-wing, but could be tempted by the opportunity that has presented itself.

According to Fabrizio Romano, there is a race taking place between a number of clubs, with Sevilla asking to take him back on a second season-long loan.

Most interestingly though, Romano claims Solskjaer and the United board are considering Reguilon as an 'option' and will decide on a move in the near future.

The attack-minded full-back was named the 'best left-back in La Liga' for the 2019/20 campaign while on loan at Sevilla and has unsurprisingly attracted mass interest.

Reguilon was part of the team that dumped United out of the Europa League in the semi-finals last month and caught the eye there too.

He could be interested in joining fellow Spaniards David de Gea and Juan Mata in Manchester, with seemingly all there is left to agree is a fee with Real.

Not only does he pose as a clear upgrade on Luke Shaw in terms of attacking contribution, but there could also be great value on offer for below €30 million.

Be sure to check out recent news on incomings and outgoings in the latest Transfer Review with Stephen Howson on Stretford Paddock...