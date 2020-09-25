SI.com
Man United trying to force down fee for Liga NOS defender as talks continue

Alex Turk

Manchester United are continuing talks for FC Porto left-back Alex Telles, who seemingly has his heart set on a move to Old Trafford.

United have been in negotiations for the 27-year-old over the past week but continue to haggle Porto over their valuation.

According to The Guardian's Jamie Jackson, Telles has aligned himself with United with requests to force down the potential fee for his services.

Jackson claims Porto are requesting £18 million, however, United consider the Brazil international to be worth around the £12 million mark.

The report states Telles is still hopeful a deal can be agreed this week, although he is preparing for talks to drag on until near the October 5 transfer deadline.

There is said to be awareness amongst the parties involved that the Liga NOS giants' need for financial investment in the squad may eventually force down the fee.

Telles is, of course, a free agent at the end of the 2020/21 season and will be allowed to begin talks with clubs regarding a free summer move in January.

Both of those factors rightly give United confidence that the defender can be signed for a cut-price fee before the window shuts.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer clearly wants competition for Luke Shaw at left-back, with Brandon Williams destined to provide cover for Aaron Wan-Bissaka on the right.

It's thought that United are open to offers for both Diogo Dalot and Timothy Fosu-Mensah, but nothing noteworthy has come through for either player yet.

