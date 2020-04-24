United value Dalot at £30m amid PSG interest

Diogo Dalot only joined Manchester United in the summer of 2018, but he could already be on his way out at the end of the season.

Dalot joined two years ago as the best young right-back in Europe, according to the manager who bought him, Jose Mourinho.

United paid £20million for the 21-year-old but he could soon be another pre-Solskjaer arrival that the club cash in on.

According to Portuguese outlet O Jogo, Paris Saint-Germain are interested in signing Dalot and the Reds are 'looking forward' to selling him this summer.

The report claims United value Dalot between €35million and €40million, which is practically £30million and a respectable profit on what was spent to lure him away from Porto.

It's also said that the Portugal U20 international could've left on loan in January, however, a permanent departure in the near future now looks more likely.

This is an interesting one because Portuguese newspapers have grown a reputation of being fairly accurate with reports on players from the nation.

They also don't really tend to get involved in transfer stories that aren't related to Liga NOS clubs, which indicates there could be something in it.

PSG are thought to be chasing a right-back to replace Thomas Meunier, whose contract expires at the end of the season, and Dalot's valuation shouldn't be a problem.

I think there's plenty of promise about Dalot, but Aaron Wan-Bissaka's arrival and instant impact raise the question of whether United need both.

Mourinho arguably bought the youngster to act as a natural replacement for the then-outgoing Antonio Valencia, but Wan-Bissaka has surpassed him and more.

Dalot's versatility to play on either side of the defence does make him a valuable squad asset, but he may be enticed by the opportunity to move away and play regularly for a top team.