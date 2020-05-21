Stretford Paddock
United want to keep Dalot amid heavyweight interest

Alex Turk

Diogo Dalot arrived at Manchester United as one of Europe's most highly-rated young stars in 2018, joining on a £19million deal from Porto.

The 21-year-old has gone on to feature just 33 times for United since though, following the £50million arrival of Aaron Wan-Bissaka last summer.

Ashley Young was also ahead of Dalot in the pecking order before departing for Inter Milan in January, but more chances to represent the Reds could be coming his way.

According to ESPN, Solskjaer is keen to keep Dalot at United this summer amid speculation of a move away.

The report claims that Barcelona and Paris Saint-Germain are amongst Dalot's hottest suitors and are monitoring his situation.

Solskjaer doesn't plan on letting him leave though, despite sanctioning Wan-Bissaka's recent big-money arrival.

He is said to be wanting Dalot to fight for his place at Old Trafford, whilst providing solid cover at right-back and left-back.

Wan-Bissaka and Luke Shaw are firmly Solskjaer's first-choice full-back options at the moment, but Brandon Williams' emergence has limited Dalot's opportunities further.

Frustrating injury problems have seen the Portugal U21 international make just four Premier League appearances this season.

He should be available once football resumes though, after being amongst the United stars who returned to Carrington this week to re-commence training.

Dalot still has plenty of time on his side to develop into a quality option for Solskjaer and it'd be surprising to see him leave so soon.

Be sure to check out the latest Paddock Podcast, where the lads discuss the financial report and what it may mean in terms of United's summer business:

