Frontrunners United would 'do anything' to sign Sancho

Alex Turk

Jadon Sancho has developed into one of the best wingers in Europe at the age of 20 and he's only going to get better.

His latest performance, where he netted a hatrick in Borussia Dortmund's 6-1 win at SC Paderborn on Sunday, demonstrated exactly why he's expected to become the most expensive British player of all time this summer.

Manchester United seem ready to put all their eggs into the Sancho basket at the end of the season; a long-term target who looks to be available... for the right price.

According to the Independent's Miguel Delaney, it's widely thought that Sancho will leave Dortmund in the next transfer window.

He also reports that many people believe his destination will be Old Trafford and United lead the race after already making progress in signing him.

Most notably, Delaney claims that in the words of one source, the Reds would "do anything to get him."

Dortmund are understandably thought to be valuing Sancho above £100million and it's a sum of money not many clubs can afford to pay, especially in the current economic climate.

If there is a club capable of pulling off such a marquee move with financial strength, it's United though and, let's be honest, what a signing it'd be.

Sancho should have at least a decade of performing at the top level in him and with that being said, the Bundesliga club's hefty valuation may not be *that* hefty in the long-term.

