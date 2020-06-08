Stretford Paddock
Van de Beek's agent confirms United have clear road to sign him

Alex Turk

Going into the weekend, not many would've predicted that by Monday it looks like Jadon Sancho is no longer the most likely transfer Manchester United will complete this summer.

On Saturday night, one of the most reputable sources in the Netherlands, De Telegraaf, broke that United have restarted negotiations to sign Ajax midfielder Donny van de Beek.

Since then, several Tier 1 and other respected outlets have confirmed the news, but it's now taken an even more concrete turn following comments from the player's agent.

In Monday's edition of Marca, it's said that after Van de Beek and his agent presented United's interest to Real Madrid, the Spanish giants replied: "We're not signing anyone."

The 23-year-old Dutchman is thought to have agreed a move to the Bernabeu for a €50million fee, but then the coronavirus outbreak struck.

And due to the economic impact in Spain, it would appear that Real are no longer in the running for his services.

With that being said, United now supposedly have a clear road to sign Van de Beek, who Ajax chief executive Edwin van der Sar has already confirmed will be allowed to leave in the upcoming transfer window.

You'd hope Van der Sar's positive relationship with Ed Woodward should help with getting this deal over the line for an affordable price.

What the Reds' interest in Van de Beek means for the pursuit of Jack Grealish remains to be seen, but it'd be very surprising to see both arrive at Old Trafford in the same period.

Catch up with the latest Manchester United news including Donny van de Beek talk in Monday's Paper Talk on Stretford Paddock:

