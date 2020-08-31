SI.com
Donny van de Beek's father confirms 'beautiful' Manchester United beat 'many clubs' to transfer

Alex Turk

Donny van de Beek's father has confirmed Manchester United beat 'many' other clubs in completed a £40 million deal to sign him from Ajax.

The 23-year-old midfielder is expected to be announced as United's first signing of the summer later this week after undergoing his medical in Amsterdam on Monday.

Fabrizio Romano states Van de Beek has already been in direct contact with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer after a fee was agreed and is said to be 'buzzing' to join.

Quoted by Omroep Gelderland, Donny's father, Andre van de Beek, has explained United beat off heavy competition to secure his son's services:

“This [move to #mufc] is a dream come true. It’s the perfect moment for him to make this step to such a beautiful club. Many clubs were interested, but Donny took this decision himself. We [have] looked around [Manchester]. It's beautiful."

United are thought to have beaten off late interest from Tottenham Hotspur and Paris Saint-Germain to secure the Dutchman's services.

Matt Judge was forced to conclude a deal sooner than expected after being informed of interest from elsewhere at the weekend, hence why the story escalated so quickly.

Prior to the last few days, Real Madrid and Barcelona had been prime suitors, but neither pursued a deal amidst the COVID-19 pandemic.

Van de Beek bolsters Solskjaer's midfield options and offers unique versatility which should make him a vital squad member for years to come.

