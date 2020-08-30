Donny van de Beek looks set to become Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's first acquisition of the summer transfer window.

After being excluded in Ajax's friendly against Eintracht Frankfurt on Saturday, manager Erik Ten Hag confirmed it was due to 'transfer developments.'

Van de Beek also didn't play a part in another friendly on Sunday and has been training alone, with his departure touted as inevitable.

While it was initially thought that Barcelona, Real Madrid and even Tottenham Hotspur would provide competition for his services, the latest updates suggest otherwise.

According to Sport, Van de Beek has chosen Old Trafford as his next destination and has already relayed the decision to his team-mates while saying goodbye.

Since that report, the ever-reliable Fabrizio Romano has revealed United know the 23-year-old would like to join and he's ready to open talks on personal terms.

Ajax are said to be asking for a fee of around €40million (£35m) for Van de Beek's services and await the first official bid to be submitted.

For his age, versatility and technical and leadership qualities, it looks to be an absolutely shrewd piece of business from United if they follow up their interest.

The Dutchman has experience playing as a no. 6, 10 and 8 in Amsterdam and would instantly upgrade Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's midfield options.

This transfer is expected to be completed next week, so hopefully, it's not unnecessarily dragged out.

This transfer is expected to be completed next week, so hopefully, it's not unnecessarily dragged out.