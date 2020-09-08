New Manchester United midfielder Donny van de Beek has travelled to England for the first time since joining, after completing his international duty with the Netherlands.

The 23-year-old completed a £40 million move from Ajax last Wednesday, becoming United's first signing of the 'summer' transfer window.

Following the Netherlands' 1-0 defeat to Italy in Amsterdam on Monday night, a group of Ajax fans gathered to say a passionate goodbye to another of their Academy graduates.

Van de Beek made 175 appearances for the Eredivisie giants and will now grace the Premier League under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer at Old Trafford.

An image was posted on Instagram earlier on Tuesday showing the Dutch midfielder and his agent at Amsterdam Airport, ready to take flight into a new adventure.

He'll add crucial versatility to Solskjaer's midfield, which is seriously looking like the club's strongest area going into the 2020/21 campaign.

Solskjaer's first-choice midfield trio - Nemanja Matic, Paul Pogba and Bruno Fernandes - now have quality competition for places in the middle of the park.

Fred can deputise Matic, Scott McTominay can cover Paul Pogba and Van de Beek could fit in alongside Pogba and Fernandes as a starter.

United fans eagerly await his first sighting in the club's training gear at Carrington, which could come as early as on Wednesday.

It'll be very interesting to see how Solskjaer fits Van de Beek into his plans.

