Confirmed: Manchester United Transfer Collapses After Failed Negotiations For Brazilian Midfielder

Venê Casagrande Confirms Flamengo Loanee Andreas Pereira Set To Return To Manchester United

Andrea Pereira looks to be returning to European football following negotiations collapsing between Manchester United and the Brazilian side.

According to Brazilian Journalist Venê Casagrande, the Belgian's departure from the club is imminent.

Casagrande has quoted the 26-year-old's agent Giuliano Bertolucci guaranteeing his return to Europe.

Pereira was sent to Flamengo on a one-year loan last August and has played 24 games for the club, scoring five goals.

Despite talk of the Brazilian outfit buying the midfielder, negotiations appear to be completely broken between the two clubs.

This comes after United agreed an £8.5 million figure to sell Pereira to the Rio de Janeiro club in February.

Andreas Pereira

As things stand, the veteran loanee will be returning to Old Trafford for the start of next season.

He has a year left on his contract for United after signing a four-year deal with the club in 2019.

There is a possibility for new manager Erik Ten Hag to make use of the player, with key squad members such as Paul Pogba, Nemanja Matic and Juan Mata leaving the club this summer.

Pereira's future in the club remains uncertain, but from reports it looks as though the one place he won't be next next summer is at Flamengo.

Read More Manchester United Coverage:

