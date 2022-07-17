Report: Wayne Rooney Targeting Move For Former Manchester United Teammate Phil Jones At DC United

Phil Jones has spent a number of years at Manchester United sidelined due to injuries, only featuring a number of times across the last few years.

Jones has never accepted any chances to leave United, despite having a number of opportunities to in the last few summer transfer windows.

However, Jones’ former teammate and new manager of DC United, Wayne Rooney is now said to be looking at a possible move to bring the defender to the MLS club this summer.

Rooney has just been appointed manager of the club he formerly played for and is now potentially looking to swoop for players from United.

Jones featured a couple of times under Ralf Rangnick last season, however does not hold a place in the future of United under Erik Ten Hag.

The central defender is injury prone and is now getting on in age meaning that his time at United is well and truly up.

United have been trying to move Jones on for a number of years, however with his high wages, not many clubs have come knocking in a bid to sign the player.

According to Ekrem Konur however, DC United are said to be monitoring Jones as Rooney could potentially attempt to sign the 30 year old defender to his new side this summer.

