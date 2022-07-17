Skip to main content

Report: Wayne Rooney Targeting Move For Former Manchester United Teammate Phil Jones At DC United

Phil Jones has spent a number of years at Manchester United sidelined due to injuries, only featuring a number of times across the last few years.

Jones has never accepted any chances to leave United, despite having a number of opportunities to in the last few summer transfer windows. 

However, Jones’ former teammate and new manager of DC United, Wayne Rooney is now said to be looking at a possible move to bring the defender to the MLS club this summer. 

Rooney has just been appointed manager of the club he formerly played for and is now potentially looking to swoop for players from United. 

Jones

Jones featured a couple of times under Ralf Rangnick last season, however does not hold a place in the future of United under Erik Ten Hag. 

The central defender is injury prone and is now getting on in age meaning that his time at United is well and truly up.

United have been trying to move Jones on for a number of years, however with his high wages, not many clubs have come knocking in a bid to sign the player. 

According to Ekrem Konur however, DC United are said to be monitoring Jones as Rooney could potentially attempt to sign the 30 year old defender to his new side this summer. 

Read More Manchester United Coverage:

Follow The Utd Transfer Room: Twitter | Facebook & Instagram Coming Soon

Jones
Transfers

Report: Wayne Rooney Targeting Move For Former Manchester United Teammate Phil Jones At DC United

By Alex Wallacejust now
Zidane Iqbal
Quotes

Manchester United Youngster Zidane Iqbal Discusses First Team Life Under Erik Ten Hag

By Seth Dooley22 minutes ago
Lindelof
Quotes

'A Lot With The Ball' - Manchester United Defender Victor Lindelöf Explains What Erik Ten Hag Is Emphasising In Training

By Rhys James1 hour ago
Harry Maguire
Quotes

Manchester United Defender Harry Maguire Gives Honest Interview After Ten Hag Confirms Captaincy

By Seth Dooley14 hours ago
Toney
Transfers

Report: Manchester United Keeping Tabs On Brentford Striker Ivan Toney

By Alex Wallace15 hours ago
lisandro martinez
Quotes

Where Will Lisandro Martínez Play for Manchester United?

By Seth Dooley15 hours ago
Erik Ten Hag in Pre-Season Tour in Bangkok
Transfers

Report: Erik Ten Hag Persists On Midfielder Frenkie De Jong Signing For Manchester United - The Manager Wants The Dutchman To Arrive At Old Trafford

By Saul Escudero16 hours ago
Hakimi
Transfers

Report: Manchester United Boss Erik Ten Hag Likes PSG Right Back Achraf Hakimi As Internal Discussions Held

By Alex Wallace18 hours ago