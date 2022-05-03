West Ham Confident of Keeping Manchester United Target Declan Rice for Another Year

West Ham United are prepared to fend off interest from top Premier League clubs to sign the highly-rated central midfielder and vice-captain Declan Rice.

The Hammers are extremely confident of making Declan Rice the new club captain with the expectation of Mark Noble's imminent retirement in mind. West Ham are planning to place another contract offer on the table.

The London-based outfit believes that the England international will stay for at least another year with the club's ongoing pursuit of winning the Europa League reaching an eternally crucial point.

According to Vivek Chaudhary from The Daily Mail, a club source confirmed that West Ham are comfortable with the way things are proceeding with regards to a contract extension and Declan Rice’s respectful way has made things easier.

The club source close to Daily Mail also said: "When he[Declan Rice] kissed the badge and ran towards the West Ham fans in Lyon after he scored in the Europa Cup, it just underlined what he feels about the club and the supporters.

"Declan will likely be England captain one day and it is not lost to many at the club that he is following in the footsteps of our greatest player Bobby Moore who lifted the World Cup as a West Ham player.

"It is difficult for him to say anything publicly, but you just have to examine the passion and dedication he shows wearing the West Ham shirt to see where his heart remains."

Meanwhile, Manchester United are preparing to test the waters as the competition for the West ham player is significantly less this summer.

