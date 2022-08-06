Report: West Ham Considering Move For Eric Bailly

Eric Bailly is seen as a sellable asset this summer for Manchester United in the transfer window. The defender is known to not have much of a future at United beyond this summer.

Bailly has clubs interested in signing him this summer from the likes of Roma, Sevilla and Fulham.

It’s understood that a number of clubs are interested in signing the Ivory Coast international on possible loan deals or low fee purchase options.

Bailly could be available for around £8million this summer which would be an attractive fee for the type of player that Bailly could be if he could remain fit.

West Ham are in the market for defenders in the window and are now possibly turning their attention to Bailly.

David Moyes has excelled as West Ham boss and could turn to his former club to look for some of his next recruits.

According to a report from well regarded West Ham transfer news source on Twitter, ExWhuEmployee,

“West Ham are considering moving for Eric Bailly.”

Bailly is a player that has been unable to cut it at United due to new recruitment as well as injuries over the past few years.

A move away from United would benefit all parties, no matter where Bailly goes.

United need to be able to ensure that they get a decent fee for a departing player.

