Skip to main content

Report: West Ham Considering Move For Eric Bailly

Eric Bailly is seen as a sellable asset this summer for Manchester United in the transfer window. The defender is known to not have much of a future at United beyond this summer.

Bailly has clubs interested in signing him this summer from the likes of Roma, Sevilla and Fulham.

It’s understood that a number of clubs are interested in signing the Ivory Coast international on possible loan deals or low fee purchase options. 

Bailly could be available for around £8million this summer which would be an attractive fee for the type of player that Bailly could be if he could remain fit. 

Anthony Martial

West Ham are in the market for defenders in the window and are now possibly turning their attention to Bailly. 

David Moyes has excelled as West Ham boss and could turn to his former club to look for some of his next recruits. 

According to a report from well regarded West Ham transfer news source on Twitter, ExWhuEmployee,

“West Ham are considering moving for Eric Bailly.”

Bailly is a player that has been unable to cut it at United due to new recruitment as well as injuries over the past few years. 

A move away from United would benefit all parties, no matter where Bailly goes. 

United need to be able to ensure that they get a decent fee for a departing player. 

Read More Manchester United Coverage:

Follow The Utd Transfer Room: Twitter | Facebook & Instagram Coming Soon

bailly
Transfers

Report: West Ham Considering Move For Eric Bailly

By Alex Wallace55 seconds ago
Cody Gakpo
Transfers

Report: Manchester United Set Sights On New Transfer Target

By Soumyajit Roy25 minutes ago
Leroy Sane
Transfers

Report: Manchester United Make Enquiry About Bundesliga Forward

By Soumyajit Roy3 hours ago
Neville
Quotes

Gary Neville Delivers His Verdict On Cristiano Ronaldo’s Situation At Manchester United

By Alex Wallace20 hours ago
Erik ten Hag Oslo
Match Day

Brighton & Hove Albion Manager Graham Potter Praises Manchester United Boss Erik Ten Hag Prior To Sunday's Clash

By Saul Escudero21 hours ago
Manchester United flag
Match Day

Manchester United vs Brighton & Hove Albion: Where To Watch / Live Stream | Premier League Start | Old Trafford Stadium

By Saul Escudero21 hours ago
Christian Eriksen
Quotes

Ex-Manchester United Defender Names Erik Ten Hag's Best Signing Of the Summer So Far

By Rhys James22 hours ago
de jong smile
Transfers

Journalist Thinks Frenkie De Jong Will Either Stay at Barcelona Or Join Chelsea

By Alex Wallace23 hours ago