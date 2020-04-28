Stretford Paddock
West Ham may be forced to sell Rice amid United interest

Alex Turk

It promises to be a big summer transfer window, whether or not it actually takes place in summer, for Manchester United.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is looking to bolster his attacking options by targeting Jack Grealish and Jadon Sancho, but a familiar name has once again been linked to the club.

On Monday evening, The Telegraph reported that West Ham United are plotting a squad overhaul at the end of the season and may be forced to sell Declan Rice in order to fund it.

They claim United have joined Chelsea in their interest in the 21-year-old midfielder, who is by far the Hammers' most prized asset.

It is stated that Rice is valued at an extortionate £70million though and due to the financial damage caused by the coronavirus, it's difficult to see many clubs willing to cough up that sum of money.

Even with COVID-19 out of the equation, Rice isn't worth near £70m and his age and nationality have clearly played a part in the price tag placed on his head.

The vast majority of transfer speculation regarding the end of the campaign for United has revolved around a playmaker, winger and centre-back.

There's been next to nothing on Solskjaer being interested in a holding midfielder though, which could surprise many considering the club's desperate need for midfield reinforcements in the first half of the season.

You have to draw a fine line between the Reds being interested in a player and whether they can actually secure his services though.

As long as West Ham demand £70m, it's unlikely Rice will be arriving at Old Trafford anytime soon.

Stretford Paddock's Joe Smith has provided us with the most recent transfer news in the latest Paper Talk - check it out here:

