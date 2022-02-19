Skip to main content
Report: West Ham Star Declan Rice Is Keen On Manchester United Move

West Ham midfielder Declan Rice is reportedly 'keen' on a move to Manchester United this summer according to a report.

Rice has made significant progress over the last couple of years at West Ham, cementing himself as their star player as well as their consistent captain, as of late.

Declan Rice

Rice has drawn up interest from a number of Premier League giants in the last few transfer windows with the likes of United, Chelsea and Manchester City all looking at the England International.

Manchester Evening News reporter Sameul Luckhurst delivered a Q and A to readers on Friday where he provided a positive update on the links between Rice and United.

He wrote: "United want Rice and Rice is keen on United, so he's high up the list already and has been of interest to them (United) for three years or so."

Rice was linked heavily with a move to Old Trafford last summer but reports suggested that United weren't willing to spend £100million.

The 23 year old's current contract expires in 2024 which means that the East London side could be reluctant to cash in on Rice for a fee below the £100million price tag this summer. 

