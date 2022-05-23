Report: West Ham United Make an Offer to Manchester United Out of Contract Midfielder Jesse Lingard

West Ham United have reportedly made an early offer for out of contract Manchester United midfielder, Jesse Lingard with David Moyes keen to bring the Englishman back to the East London club.

Lingard spent time on loan at West Ham last season with the Englishman making an impressive contribution to the team during that time.

Lingard revived his career during the spell at West Ham by highly impressing and being one of the more consistent players in the Premier League at the time.

Lingard will now leave United this summer with a host of clubs lining up for his services.

According to Simon Jones of Mail Sport “West Ham United have made an offer to Jesse Lingard. The player is expected to be courted by more clubs over the coming weeks but David Moyes has made an early move to impress upon Lingard that he is wanted back at the London Stadium.”

Lingard has received offers from all over Europe including interest from Italy.

