Report: What Will Christian Eriksen Add to Erik ten Hag’s Manchester United?

Former Tottenham attacking midfielder Christian Eriksen has been confirmed as the newest addition to ten Hag’s squad, but where will he feature within the squad, and what qualities will he bring?

Eriksen’s specialism is creating chances. This has been observed for many years in the Premier League during his eminent spell at Tottenham and his most recent tirade at Brentford.

Portuguese international Bruno Fernandes plays in a similar role to that of United’s newest signing.

Consequently, many fans have been considering to what extent the creative Eriksen, who was educated under Ajax’s excellent football academy, will feature for United this forthcoming season.

Given that Eriksen has signed a three-year contract with United, however, it must be presumed that ten Hag has indicated to the Dane that he will contribute a prominent role to the Dutchman’s revitalised squad.

The attributes which Eriksen possesses should not necessarily be convoluted with those of Fernandes or rule out the successful contribution the pair could yield together.

Eriksen's stats showcase the undeniable ability and essential qualities which he could bring to United. As Carl Anka of The Athletic noted, the sheer number of chances which Eriksen creates is extremely unique.

Eriksen created 2.88 chances per 90 minutes for Brentford in the Premier League last season.

He finished the season with the highest expected assists from set-pieces per 90 overall in the League in just eleven games: 0.22. United’s best was Luke Shaw with 0.09.

During his spell at Inter Milan, Eriksen played 42% of his game time in the number ten role; 44% in the number 8 role; and 13% in the number 6, as per The Athletic.

Eriksen’s consistency in quality chance creation, his versatility (and capabilities) in the central areas of the pitch, and understanding of Dutch styles of football should result in him being an astute asset to United’s first team depth.

