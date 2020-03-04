We’re only in March and there’s still lots to play for until the end of the season, but Manchester United’s continued links with Jadon Sancho simply refuse to go away.

In fact, speculation of the teenage sensation joining in the summer has intensified this week and all the signs currently point towards United making a serious statement of intent ahead of the 2020-21 campaign.



On Monday, The Telegraph reported that United are clear front-runners to sign Sancho and personal terms are expected to be agreed without any issues.



Following that, yesterday, The Athletic’s David Ornstein revealed to Stephen Howson on ‘The Warm Down’ podcast that Old Trafford is looking like his most likely destination when he leaves Dortmund.



With heavy Premier League interest in the 19-year-old winger’s services highly likely, here’s why I agree with those touting him for a move to United.

Let’s start with Liverpool. Being the champions of the world, Europe and England-elect – although they can only dream of winning the treble – under an attack-minded manager in Jurgen Klopp makes it seem like a forward’s dream move right now.



However, their front three of Mo Salah, Sadio Mane and Roberto Firmino have developed into one of the world’s best front threes under Klopp and with Timo Werner heavily linked, it’s hard to see two marquee attackers arrive in the summer.



Not only would Sancho most likely not be guaranteed regular starts, but his personal demands could blow up Liverpool’s current wage bill and that may result in the club withdrawing their interest.



Although Chelsea are expected to splash the cash this summer, I can’t see Sancho opting for Stamford Bridge amid the impending arrival of Hakim Ziyech from Ajax.



Yes, Sancho is from London but the Blues have two promising young wingers in Christian Pulisic and Callum Hudson-Odoi – the latter earning a substantial £120k-a-week.



With other areas of the squad seriously needing addressing, I seriously can’t see Chelsea battling United for Sancho’s signature.



The only other viable option in the English top-flight is Manchester City but realistically speaking, I think there’s more chance of me making a cameo appearance as a false nine in sky blue than Sancho returning.



You just have to recognise the other world-class wingers Sancho would have to compete with: Raheem Sterling, Bernardo Silva, Riyad Mahrez and Leroy Sane.



I don’t think I’m pretentious when I suggest he’d want to go somewhere and be the star man immediately, but he’d have a serious fight on his hands to earn that label at the Etihad Stadium.



Not forgetting the manner of his £7million exit in 2017, where he literally left Man City because Pep Guardiola couldn’t guarantee him regular game time in the first team.

At Man United, Sancho would not only be earning a very generous wage and playing in front of over 70,000 passionate fans every other week.



But he’d be guaranteed to become the star man at Old Trafford, the next no. 7 looking to follow in the footsteps of greats to previously boast the shirt.



Although United can’t offer a cemented Champions League status, I’m sure the electric forward will understand the process Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is spearheading.



With the addition of Bruno Fernandes and the busy summer transfer window ahead, the Reds could seriously have a squad capable of not just breaking into the top four more consistently, but to also challenge for silverware for years to come.



Sancho has a big decision to make – he may have already made it – but the best thing United can do now is secure Champions League qualification and get what is likely to be a record Premier League fee agreed with Dortmund to fend off competition early.

