Why United must be informed if Dortmund eye Memphis as Sancho replacement

Former Manchester United forward Memphis Depay could benefit the club beyond his tenure this summer, with Borussia Dortmund eyeing him as a potential Jadon Sancho replacement.

Sancho is undoubtedly United's priority signing ahead of the 2020/21 season and the saga has slowly been moving along in recent weeks.

The 20-year-old has developed into one of the world's leading wingers during his time in Germany and Dortmund will certainly be searching for viable replacements.

If Lyon are approached by Dortmund regarding Memphis' availability though, United will have a say in the matter.

Earlier this year, Lyon's director of football Juninho told the official club website - quoted by the Manchester Evening News - that United have priority if there's interest from elsewhere:

"Manchester [United] has a priority if several clubs line up to buy him. But we have not received any offers so far. He is really happy right now in Lyon. He deserves the armband like others. Rudi (Garcia) will soon make his decision. He is a technical leader. We will discuss an extension of his contract by the end of the year.”

United were very clever to install the clause in Memphis' contract when he left Old Trafford in 2017 and it could seriously play into their favour this summer.

If the Reds give up their clause on the 26-year-old in order to let Dortmund sign him, it's bound to ease the difficulty of negotiations for Sancho.

It's the latest twist on a whirlwind saga so far, but it's a saga that could realistically come to a joyful end this month.

