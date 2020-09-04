Why Manchester United's Jadon Sancho pursuit has fallen silent

It's no secret that Jadon Sancho has been Manchester United's priority transfer target throughout the 'summer' transfer window.

In fact, this time last month, Sancho took up 99% of the transfer talk surrounding United and it seemed like a deal with Borussia Dortmund was close to being struck.

However, as of late, all the speculation surrounding the 20-year-old winger has seemingly vanished, leading to many claims that United's pursuit is over for now.

Murmurs have been cropping up this past week though and now a new report has shed some light on why the mass coverage has recently died down.

According to Bleacher Report's Dean Jones, the media have gone quiet on the matter due to an agreement between the parties involved in the prospective deal.

It's stated that United and Dortmund have agreed to go about negotiations in a more respectful manner, leading to a limitation of leaks coming directly from either club.

Fabrizio Romano continues to claim that personal terms were agreed with Sancho back in July and the only thing left to sort out is the transfer fee.

Dortmund continue to demand €120 million (£108m) for their star man, but it doesn't seem like United are willing to pay up amidst the economic impact of COVID-19.

With exactly one month left of the transfer window and two weeks until the Reds kick off their 2020/21 season, it could be almost time to suggest things are make or break.

Be sure to catch up with the latest Tier 1 Podcast with Jay Motty and Ronaldo Brown on Stretford Paddock...