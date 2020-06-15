Chris Wilder confirms Dean Henderson will stay at Sheffield United

Chris Wilder has confirmed that Dean Henderson looks set to stay at Sheffield United until the end of the season.

Henderson helped United gain promotion from the Championship last season, but has risen to another level in the Premier League this term.

Only Nick Pope has kept more clean sheets in the top-flight this season, as the 23-year-old's brilliance in between the sticks has contributed to the club's unlikely push for European qualification.

The break in football due to the coronavirus outbreak has impacted hundreds of loan deals though, with Henderson's deal set to expire at the end of the month.

With the 2019/20 season now scheduled to run beyond that date, clubs have been rushing to extend loan contracts before the action picks up again.

Ahead of the Premier League's resumption later this week, Wilder has confirmed Henderson looks set to remain at Sheffield United until the end of the season:

“I spoke to Ole [Gunnar Solskjaer] yesterday morning. I thanked him for his co-operation with Dean and we are in the process, in the next couple of days, of finalising Dean’s stay with us until the end of the season.

“Their manager was brilliant and was very pro to Dean staying and delighted in terms of what Dean has produced for us and what we have done for Dean as well. That can’t go unmissed."

With two reliable options in David de Gea and Sergio Romero, it's no surprise Solskjaer is happy for Henderson to continue his development elsewhere.

Wilder also made sure to explain that if the opportunity arose, he'd be very interested in taking Henderson back to Bramall Lane for a third season:

“We have had initial, early conversations [about him coming back next season]. Of course, we would be open to Dean coming back, but I have got huge respect for Manchester United.

“I have always gone on record as saying he is a Manchester United player and they will make the decision based on what is best for themselves and for Dean. If there is an opportunity we would love to take that up.”

