Wolves Set to Offer Arsenal and Manchester United Target Ruben Neves a New 'Bumper Deal Contract'

Wolves are set to offer Ruben Neves a new bumper deal contract in an attempt to fend off interest from Arsenal and Manchester United, according to a report.

Neves is reportedly a target for both United and Arsenal this summer but Wolves are now reportedly set to offer the midfielder a new deal to draw off the interest from the two clubs.

Neves has been a key asset to Wolves for a number of seasons and has impressed as a Premier League midfielder.

IMAGO / PA Images

United had been linked with Neves for a number of transfer windows but have never made a full effort to sign the Portuguese international.

Arsenal have also said to have stepped up their interest in the last window and are very much interested in bringing Neves to the Emirates this summer.

According to Telegraph Sport, Wolves are preparing a new bumper deal contract for the midfielder to hold onto him this summer.

United are said to not be interested in signing Neves this summer meaning that Wolves' plans shouldn't cause any issues for United in their recruitment.

Read More Manchester United Coverage

Follow United Transfer Room: Twitter | Facebook & Instagram Coming Soon |