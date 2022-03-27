Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsMatch DayTransfersOpinionsExclusivesSI.comSubscribe
Search

Wolves Set to Offer Arsenal and Manchester United Target Ruben Neves a New 'Bumper Deal Contract'

Wolves are set to offer Ruben Neves a new bumper deal contract in an attempt to fend off interest from Arsenal and Manchester United, according to a report.

Neves is reportedly a target for both United and Arsenal this summer but Wolves are now reportedly set to offer the midfielder a new deal to draw off the interest from the two clubs.

Neves has been a key asset to Wolves for a number of seasons and has impressed as a Premier League midfielder.

Neves

United had been linked with Neves for a number of transfer windows but have never made a full effort to sign the Portuguese international.

Arsenal have also said to have stepped up their interest in the last window and are very much interested in bringing Neves to the Emirates this summer.

According to Telegraph Sport, Wolves are preparing a new bumper deal contract for the midfielder to hold onto him this summer.

United are said to not be interested in signing Neves this summer meaning that Wolves' plans shouldn't cause any issues for United in their recruitment.

Read More Manchester United Coverage

Follow United Transfer Room: Twitter | Facebook & Instagram Coming Soon |

neves
Transfers

Wolves Set to Offer Arsenal and Manchester United Target Ruben Neves a New 'Bumper Deal Contract'

By Alex Wallace1 minute ago
Tahith Chong
News

Manchester United and Birmingham City Youngster Tahith Chong Held at Knifepoint

By Rhys James1 hour ago
pogba
Transfers

Two Clubs Interested in Paul Pogba With His Manchester United Future Still Unclear

By Soumyajit Roy3 hours ago
Cavani
News

La Liga Side Ready to Offer Contract to Manchester United Striker

By Kaustubh Pandey5 hours ago
IMAGO / PA Images
News

Manchester United Owners Glazer Family Voted the Worst Owners in the Premier League

By Alan Bince7 hours ago
Ten Hag
News

Erik Ten Hag Has 'Edge' Over Others For Manchester United Manager's Job

By Soumyajit Roy7 hours ago
Rashford
Transfers

Report: Arsenal Could Attempt to Sign Marcus Rashford From Manchester United This Summer

By Alex Wallace17 hours ago
luke shaw
Quotes

Manchester United's Luke Shaw: 'I Feel Like I'm Wanted With England'

By Rhys James18 hours ago