Wout Weghorst Wants To Leave Besiktas To Join Manchester United, Negotiations Ongoing

Dutch striker wants to leave Besiktas to join Manchester United as talks continue.

Erik Ten Hag is keen to bring in a striker on loan during the ongoing month of January. The Dutch manager is said to be keen on bringing a fellow countryman to the club. 

Wout Weghorst has been outlined as the main target for the striker position in the transfer window. The 6’6 striker has been outlined as a player that United don’t currently have. 

Anthony Martial is in no way similar to the possibly incoming Dutchman. Weghorst has divided opinion, however the striker did recently perform well on the world stage at last months FIFA World Cup in Qatar. 

Wout Weghorst

The out and out number nine is currently at Besiktas and is performing well for the side. The Turkish side do not want the striker to leave but could allow the player to depart for a small fee. 

Reports have suggested that Besiktas are in a ‘desperate’ need of cash in this window. United are already in conversations with Burnley, Weghorst’s parent club. 

According to a new report from Paul Joyce and Paul Hirst; “Burnley have held talks with Besiktas over the cancellation of Wout Weghorst’s loan after he pleaded with them to allow him to complete a dream move to Manchester United.” 

“Wout Weghorst told Besiktas yesterday that he wished to LEAVE after being informed that his compatriot Erik ten Hag wanted to sign him on loan.”

