Report: Xavi Has Spoken to Frenkie De Jong About his Possible Departure With Manchester United Waiting for Decision

Barcelona manager Xavi has spoken to Frenkie De Jong about the players possible departure this summer due to the Spanish clubs financial situation this summer, according to a new report. 

News has emerged that Xavi has spoken to De Jong about the possibility of the players departure this summer with United waiting in the wings to sign the player. 

Erik Ten Hag is very keen on making De Jong a key part of his United rebuild this summer with the Dutchman still needing to be convinced. 

However this new report may have just opened the door even more to the possibility of this transfer happening this summer. 

Xavi Hernandez and Frenkie De Jong

According to a new report from Onze Tv, “Xavi spoke with Frenkie de Jong and explained that his possible departure would be conditioned by the economic situation. He also explained that the Barcelona board was not particularly happy with the player’s performance.”

De Jong was reportedly happy to stay at Barcelona and was content with the situation just days ago when he hadn’t been informed of anything happening from the club directly. 

However, this new report may have an effect on the Dutchman’s stance and decision ahead of a key window for both Barcelona and United this summer. 

