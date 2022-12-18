Kylian Mbappe Wins FIFA World Cup 2022 Golden Boot

It all came down to a final showdown in Qatar for the golden boot in the FIFA World Cup 2022. Kylian Mbappe went head to head with Lionel Messi to finish as the competitions top goalscorer.

Mbappe has just edged Messi for the award following his performance in the final. Messi and the Frenchman came into the final level on five goals following the tournament.

Messi opened the scoring for Argentina from the spot to give him the advantage in the race. Mbappe however replied with a penalty of his own.

IMAGO / Action Plus

Mbappe then took it into his own and scored an incredible first time effort to give his side the equalising goal. Mbappe was in the lead with 7 goals to 6.

Extra time got underway and Messi replied with a goal that he and the billions watching thought was the winning goal. The Argentine had drawn level on 7 goals but the story had not concluded.

Mbappe then scored from the spot yet again to give his France side the equaliser sending the game to penalties. The Frenchman may have fallen short in terms of the trophy itself but will be back in years to come.

Read More Manchester United Coverage:

Follow The Utd Transfer Room: Twitter | Facebook & Instagram Coming Soon