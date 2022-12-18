Skip to main content
Watch: Angel Di Maria Goal For Argentina v France, FIFA World Cup Final 2022

IMAGO / LaPresse

Angel Di Maria has extended Argentina’s lead in the World Cup Final. Watch the goal here.

Angel Di Maria has extended his nations lead in the World Cup final as Argentina dominate France. Lionel Messi gave his side the lead before Di Maria got the second.

The South American’s have been superb and have kept France totally quiet in the final of the tournament.

Watch Di Maria’s goal here;

France in Argentina will go head-to-head today in the World Cup final. The French will be looking to be one of the only teams to ever win back-to-back World Cup titles as Lionel Messi searches for his first World Cup with Argentina.

France and Argentina are probably the two most deserved teams to reach the final. The South American side have been impressive for the duration of the tournament.

The European side and 2018 winners have also proved their dominance with the likes of Kylian Mbappé and Antoine Griezmann putting an impressive displays.

