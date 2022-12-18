Watch: Kylian Mbappe Scores Brace For France v Argentina, FIFA World Cup Final 2022

Skip to main content
IMAGO / NurPhoto

Kylian Mbappe has his two goals in the FIFA World Cup final. Watch the goals here.

Kylian Mbappe may have just made the final 10 minutes of the World Cup final incredible. The French forward has truly taken the game into his own hands. 

Mbappe is truly an incredible talent and he has once again produced a stunning individual performance. The striker is truly making a name for himself.

Watch Mbappe’s goals here;

France in Argentina will go head-to-head today in the World Cup final. The French will be looking to be one of the only teams to ever win back-to-back World Cup titles as Lionel Messi searches for his first World Cup with Argentina.

France and Argentina are probably the two most deserved teams to reach the final. The South American side have been impressive for the duration of the tournament.

The European side and 2018 winners have also proved their dominance with the likes of Kylian Mbappé and Antoine Griezmann putting an impressive displays.

