Watch: Lionel Messi Goal For Argentina v France, FIFA World Cup Final 2022

Who other than Lionel Messi? The forward has given his Argentina side the lead in the 2022 World Cup final. Messi scores from the spot when it matters once again.

Argentina were awarded a penalty when Angel Di Maria was fouled by Ousmane Dembele. It was a soft penalty and instantly sparked controversy.

Watch Messi’s goal here;

France in Argentina will go head-to-head today in the World Cup final. The French will be looking to be one of the only teams to ever win back-to-back World Cup titles as Lionel Messi searches for his first World Cup with Argentina.

France and Argentina are probably the two most deserved teams to reach the final. The South American side have been impressive for the duration of the tournament.

The European side and 2018 winners have also proved their dominance with the likes of Kylian Mbappé and Antoine Griezmann putting an impressive displays.

While Messi will be searching for his first World Cup trophy, Mbappé has the chance to cement his name in history at the age of 23.

Many fans are already suggesting that the striker would become a top 10 player in history if he is to secure his second World Cup title on Sunday.

Two PSG teammates alongside their nations will clash in what is being called the biggest game in history. Whoever comes out on top will be remembered for winning a memorable tournament in Qatar.

