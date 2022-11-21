Where To Watch Denmark vs Tunisia, Broadcast & Livestream Details, FIFA World Cup 2022

Skip to main content
Find out the broadcast and livestream details of the Denmark's FIFA World Cup 2022 Group D match against Tunisia on Tuesday

European Championship 2020 semi-finalists Denmark begin their campaign in the FIFA World Cup 2022 against Tunisia on Tuesday.

The European side has been tipped to be one of the dark horses in this edition of the FIFA World Cup, consisting the likes of Manchester United midfield ace Christian Eriksen and Tottenham ace Pierre-Emil Hojberg.

Tunisia, on the other hand, will be looking to cause an upset in the opening match of the Group D by beating Denmark on Tuesday. They beat Iran 2-0 recently in a friendly prior to the World Cup.

The African side has United loanee Hannibal Mejbri in their squad for the Qatar World Cup.

Eriksen Qatar

When & Where is the Match

The match will be played in the Education City Stadium in Al Rayyan, Qatar.

KICK-OFF TIME:

Qatar: 4 pm local time

UK: 1 pm GMT

USA: 8 am ET

Where to Watch

The match will be shown live  in the UK on ITV 1 with livestream available on ITV Hub.

In USA, the game will be shown live on Fox Sports 1 (English) and Telemundo (Spanish) and can be streamed live in English on FOXSports.com and the FOX Sports app.

Indian fans can watch the match live on Sports 18 SD/HD with livestream available on Jio Cinema app

