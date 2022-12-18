Where To Watch France v Argentina, FIFA World Cup Final 2022, Broadcast Details and Live Stream

France in Argentina will go head-to-head today in the World Cup final. The French will be looking to be one of the only teams to ever win back-to-back World Cup titles as Lionel Messi searches for his first World Cup with Argentina.

France and Argentina are probably the two most deserved teams to reach the final. The South American side have been impressive for the duration of the tournament.

The European side and 2018 winners have also proved their dominance with the likes of Kylian Mbappé and Antoine Griezmann putting an impressive displays.

While Messi will be searching for his first World Cup trophy, Mbappé has the chance to cement his name in history at the age of 23.

Many fans are already suggesting that the striker would become a top 10 player in history if he is to secure his second World Cup title on Sunday.

Two PSG teammates alongside their nations will clash in what is being called the biggest game in history. Whoever comes out on top will be remembered for winning a memorable tournament in Qatar.

Where To Watch?

If you’re in the United Kingdom the game will kick off at 3 pm. The game will be available to watch on ITV one, ITV hub, BBC one, and BBC iPlayer.

alternatively if you are watching internationally, Get PureVPN to access BBC iPlayer and ITV Hub outside the UK and watch the FIFA World Cup for free.

