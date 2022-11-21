Where To Watch Mexico vs Poland, Broadcast & Livestream Details, FIFA World Cup 2022

The second match of the Group C of the FIFA World Cup 2022 sees Mexico lock horns with Poland in their opening game of the tournament.

Poland, who have failed to progress past the group stages of the biggest tournament in international football in the last two decades, will be looking to bring about a change in that as a win against the North American side will bolster their chances of booking a knockout berth in the Qatar world cup.

Mexico, on the other hand, will be aiming to progress deeper into the competition this time around, having qualified to the round of 16 in the last three editions of the World Cup.

IMAGO / Newspix

When & Where is the Match

The match between Mexico and Poland will be played in the Stadium 974, in Rass Abou Aboud, Qatar.

KICK-OFF TIME:

Qatar: 7 pm local time

UK: 4 pm GMT

Where to Watch

Fans in the United Kingdom can watch the match live on ITV 1 channel and ITV Hub.

In the United States, the game will be shown live on Fox Sports 1 and can be streamed live in English on FOXSports.com and the FOX Sports app. For commentary in Spanish, viewers can watch the match on Telemundo.

Spectators in India can watch the match live on Sports 18 and Sports 18 HD and will be livestreamed on the Jio Cinema app.

Read More Manchester United Coverage:

Follow The Utd Transfer Room: Twitter | Facebook & Instagram Coming Soon