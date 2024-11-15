Mexico Predicted Lineup vs. Honduras: Concacaf Nations League
Mexico is faces Honduras in the Concacaf Nations League quarterfinals hoping to end 2024's international action by advancing to the semifinals of the competition.
El Tri hopes to build from the strong performance last time out defeating USA in its last game of the October international break. Javier Aguirre's men must avoid a repeat of what happened the last time El Tri visited Honduras losing 2-0. With a more experienced manager on the touchline, the expectation is that there's a different outcome this time around with a squad more than capable of getting a positive result.
Johan Vázquez was forced to withdraw from the squad and return to Italy to deal with an injury, so Aguirre will have to alter his preferred center back pairing and more pressure will fall on César Montes to lead. Aguirre favored a 4-2-3-1 in Mexico's best performance in years against the US men's national team. There's a chance he decides for a more defensive shape with five at the back to cover the absence of Vázquez and protect a clean-sheet in the first leg of the tie.
Mexico Predicted Lineup vs. Honduras (4-2-3-1)
GK: Ángel Malagón—After missing Copa América 2024 due to injury, Malagón has returned and is El Tri's best option between the sticks.
RB: Jorge Sánchez—Sánchez was very good against the USMNT and he's been fantastic for Cruz Azul in Liga MX. He's played his way back to the starting lineup.
CB: César Montes—Mexico's defensive leader will have to be at his best to avoid any breakdowns without his usual partner. The FC Lokomotiv defender knows first-hand how difficult playing away to Honduras can be.
CB: Jesús Orozco—El Chiquete slides into Vázquez's role. Being left footed gives him the edge over other alternatives and he's had a strong season after injuries hindered him over the past year.
LB: Jesús Angulo—Angulo has thrived at Tigres, showing tremendous growth in recent seasons and becoming one of the best full-backs in Mexican soccer.
CM: Edson Álvarez—Mexico's captain, leader and overall best player. The West Ham midfielder will play a key role in containing Honduras's attacks while being the ignition in the build-up.
CM: Luis Romo—The assists leader of the Apertura 2024 season in Liga MX has become the perfect partner for Álvarez in the middle of the park. Romo helps cover ground and is dangerous when he arrives at the opposition's box.
RW: Julián Quiñones—The former Club América player offers a strong, physical presence in attack in a game that will require muscle. He has a knack for goals and could be the difference maker in the first leg.
AM: Orbelín Pineda—The game will likely be rocky but Pineda's technical quality and ability to pick out a pass is needed if Mexico wants to create scoring opportunities for the attackers.
LW: César Huerta—El Chino is one of the players Aguirre has favored since returning to El Tri. Huerta's speed and dynamism can't be overlooked and he's very generous in his defensive efforts.
ST: Raúl Jiménez—The most in-form Mexican striker stole the show against the USMNT. He leads the line once again.